Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Biodesix, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Jack W. Schuler bought 18,373 shares of BDSX, for a cost of $6.06 each, for a total investment of $111,425. So far Schuler is in the green, up about 20.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.32. Biodesix is trading up about 8.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Schuler bought BDSX on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.31M at an average of $0.38 per share.

And at Anterix, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Scott A. Lang who bought 4,650 shares at a cost of $21.28 each, for a total investment of $98,952. This buy marks the first one filed by Lang in the past twelve months. Anterix is trading up about 7.8% on the day Friday. So far Lang is in the green, up about 9.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.27.

VIDEO: Friday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: BDSX, ATEX

