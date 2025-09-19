As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Archrock, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Jason C. Rebrook purchased 10,000 shares of AROC, at a cost of $24.17 each, for a total investment of $241,670. Rebrook was up about 2.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AROC trading as high as $24.77 at last check today. Archrock is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Jason Lettmann bought $99,352 worth of ALX Oncology Holdings, buying 92,233 shares at a cost of $1.08 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lettmann in the past twelve months. ALX Oncology Holdings is trading up about 20.6% on the day Friday. Lettmann was up about 30.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ALXO trading as high as $1.40 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: AROC, ALXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.