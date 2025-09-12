Markets
Friday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: CCEL, AROW

September 12, 2025 — 01:48 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cryo-Cell International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy purchased 42,900 shares of CCEL, at a cost of $4.43 each, for a total investment of $189,986. So far Portnoy is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.70. Cryo-Cell International is trading down about 3.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Portnoy bought CCEL at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $285,581 at an average of $4.44 per share.

And at Arrow Financial, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $29.10 each, for a trade totaling $145,499. Before this latest buy, Ivanov bought AROW on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $391,248 at an average of $29.14 per share. Arrow Financial is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
