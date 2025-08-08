Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO & President Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of VRTX, for a cost of $389.58 each, for a total investment of $3.9M. Investors can bag VRTX even cheaper than Kewalramani did, with shares trading as low as $372.64 in trading on Friday which is 4.3% below Kewalramani's purchase price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is trading off about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer J. Erik Fyrwald purchased $993,714 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances, purchasing 15,300 shares at a cost of $64.95 each. Before this latest buy, Fyrwald bought IFF at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.86M at an average of $77.10 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy IFF even cheaper than Fyrwald did, with shares changing hands as low as $63.52 at last check today which is 2.2% under Fyrwald's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: VRTX, IFF

