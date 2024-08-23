Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Inhibrx Biosciences's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lappe, made a $518,282 buy of INBX, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $12.96 a piece. Lappe was up about 9.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with INBX trading as high as $14.18 at last check today. Inhibrx Biosciences is trading up about 7.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Lappe in the past twelve months.

And at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Frederic V. Salerno who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $41.25 each, for a total investment of $206,250. This buy marks the first one filed by Salerno in the past twelve months. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday. So far Salerno is in the green, up about 1.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.04.

VIDEO: Friday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: INBX, MSGE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.