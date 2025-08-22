Friday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: POST, OPCH

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Post Holdings' Director, William P. Stiritz, made a $3.94M purchase of POST, buying 36,000 shares at a cost of $109.53 a piece. So far Stiritz is in the green, up about 2.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $112.72. Post Holdings is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stiritz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $20.38M shares at a cost of $109.12 a piece.

And at Option Care Health, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Timothy P. Sullivan who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $27.51 each, for a trade totaling $550,200. Option Care Health is trading up about 4.4% on the day Friday. So far Sullivan is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.19.

