Friday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: BA, PROP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Boeing, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of BA, for a cost of $226.10 each, for a total investment of $497,420. Boeing is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Buckley in the past twelve months.

And at Prairie Operating, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Jonathan H. Gray who bought 218,917 shares at a cost of $2.09 each, for a trade totaling $457,537. Before this latest buy, Gray made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $493,112 shares for a cost of $3.75 a piece. Prairie Operating is trading up about 7.2% on the day Friday. So far Gray is in the green, up about 20.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.51.

