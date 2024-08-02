As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Cleveland-Cliffs' Director, John T. Baldwin, made a $116,240 purchase of CLF, buying 8,000 shares at a cost of $14.53 a piece. Investors can buy CLF even cheaper than Baldwin did, with shares trading as low as $13.95 in trading on Friday which is 4.0% below Baldwin's purchase price. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading down about 4.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Baldwin made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $110,272 shares at a cost of $14.70 a piece.

And on Wednesday, EVP Chief Strategy Officer Robert W. Day bought $99,685 worth of Darling Ingredients, buying 2,532 shares at a cost of $39.37 a piece. Before this latest buy, Day made one other purchase in the past year, buying $81,452 shares at a cost of $41.77 a piece. Darling Ingredients is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to bag DAR at a price even lower than Day did, with the stock trading as low as $37.91 at last check today which is 3.7% below Day's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 8/2 Insider Buying Report: CLF, DAR

