Friday 8/2 Insider Buying Report: BYON, WFCF

August 02, 2024 — 05:36 pm EDT

August 02, 2024 — 05:36 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Beyond, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of BYON, for a cost of $10.66 each, for a total investment of $53,300. Beyond is trading down about 3.6% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Pete Lapaseotes purchased $52,250 worth of Where Food Comes From, purchasing 4,750 shares at a cost of $11.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lapaseotes bought WFCF on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $24,784 at an average of $12.79 per share. Where Food Comes From is trading off about 2.4% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can bag WFCF even cheaper than Lapaseotes did, with shares trading as low as $10.46 at last check today which is 4.9% under Lapaseotes's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

