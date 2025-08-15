Markets
PSX

Friday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: PSX, AVNS

August 15, 2025 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Phillips 66's Director, Gregory Hayes, made a $1.00M purchase of PSX, buying 8,350 shares at a cost of $119.90 a piece. Hayes was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PSX trading as high as $124.85 at last check today. Phillips 66 is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday.

And at Avanos Medical, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Gary Blackford who bought 60,000 shares at a cost of $10.99 each, for a total investment of $659,300. Avanos Medical is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday.

Friday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: PSX, AVNSVIDEO: Friday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: PSX, AVNS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSX
AVNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.