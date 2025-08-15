Markets
Friday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: ICUI, AMPY

August 15, 2025 — 10:34 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ICU Medical, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of ICUI, for a cost of $112.84 each, for a total investment of $2.47M. So far Jain is in the green, up about 8.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $122.81. ICU Medical is trading up about 5.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Jain in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Director Clint D. Coghill purchased $1.34M worth of Amplify Energy, purchasing 350,000 shares at a cost of $3.82 each. Before this latest buy, Coghill purchased AMPY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.55M at an average of $3.41 per share. Amplify Energy is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Coghill was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMPY trading as high as $4.13 at last check today.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
