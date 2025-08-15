As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ICU Medical, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of ICUI, for a cost of $112.84 each, for a total investment of $2.47M. So far Jain is in the green, up about 8.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $122.81. ICU Medical is trading up about 5.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Jain in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Director Clint D. Coghill purchased $1.34M worth of Amplify Energy, purchasing 350,000 shares at a cost of $3.82 each. Before this latest buy, Coghill purchased AMPY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.55M at an average of $3.41 per share. Amplify Energy is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Coghill was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMPY trading as high as $4.13 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: ICUI, AMPY

