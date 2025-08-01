Markets
Friday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: CCO, CHTR

August 01, 2025 — 10:32 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings', Arturo R. Moreno, made a $1.59M buy of CCO, purchasing 1,478,507 shares at a cost of $1.08 a piece. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Moreno purchased CCO on 17 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $14.91M at an average of $1.06 per share.

And also on Thursday, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased $1.00M worth of Charter Communications, purchasing 3,670 shares at a cost of $273.10 each. Charter Communications is trading down about 0.6% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to snag CHTR at a price even lower than Winfrey did, with shares trading as low as $267.67 in trading on Friday -- that's 2.0% under Winfrey's purchase price.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
