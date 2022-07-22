Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lockheed Martin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of LMT, at a cost of $396.16 each, for a total investment of $250,373. Donovan was up about 1.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LMT trading as high as $400.10 at last check today. Lockheed Martin is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Donovan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $250,230 shares for a cost of $440.55 each.

And at Mink Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Ulf Wiinberg who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $1.38 each, for a total investment of $27,646. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wiinberg in the past year. Mink Therapeutics is trading trading flat on the day Friday. So far Wiinberg is in the green, up about 7.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.49.

VIDEO: Friday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: LMT, INKT

