Markets
CALC

Friday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: CALC, OMCC

July 11, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CalciMedica (CALC)'s CBO, Eric W. Roberts, made a $8,024 purchase of CALC, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece. So far Roberts is in the green, up about 18.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.90. CalciMedica is trading up about 17.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Roberts bought CALC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $53,800 at an average of $2.76 per share.

And also on Wednesday, CFO Charles Krebs purchased $7,301 worth of Old Market Capital Corp (OMCC), purchasing 1,184 shares at a cost of $6.17 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Krebs in the past twelve months. Old Market Capital Corp is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

Friday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: CALC, OMCCVIDEO: Friday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: CALC, OMCC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CALC
OMCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.