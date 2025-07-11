Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CalciMedica (CALC)'s CBO, Eric W. Roberts, made a $8,024 purchase of CALC, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece. So far Roberts is in the green, up about 18.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.90. CalciMedica is trading up about 17.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Roberts bought CALC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $53,800 at an average of $2.76 per share.

And also on Wednesday, CFO Charles Krebs purchased $7,301 worth of Old Market Capital Corp (OMCC), purchasing 1,184 shares at a cost of $6.17 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Krebs in the past twelve months. Old Market Capital Corp is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: CALC, OMCC

