Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Intergroup's COO, David C. Gonzalez, made a $112,644 purchase of INTG, buying 8,760 shares at a cost of $12.86 each. Gonzalez was up about 13.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with INTG trading as high as $14.64 in trading on Friday. Intergroup is trading up about 2.1% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Timothy M. O'reilly bought $49,996 worth of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, buying 5,360 shares at a cost of $9.33 each. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is trading trading flat on the day Friday. So far O'reilly is in the green, up about 0.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.35.

VIDEO: Friday 6/27 Insider Buying Report: INTG, IQI

