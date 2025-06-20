Friday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: GIII, WSC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, G-III Apparel Group's Executive Vice President, Jeffrey David Goldfarb, made a $492,211 purchase of GIII, buying 23,076 shares at a cost of $21.33 a piece. So far Goldfarb is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.56. G-III Apparel Group is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Goldfarb in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, Dominick P. Zarcone purchased $261,876 worth of WillScot Holdings, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $26.19 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Zarcone in the past year. WillScot Holdings is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

