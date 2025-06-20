Markets
Friday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: GIII, WSC

June 20, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, G-III Apparel Group's Executive Vice President, Jeffrey David Goldfarb, made a $492,211 purchase of GIII, buying 23,076 shares at a cost of $21.33 a piece. So far Goldfarb is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.56. G-III Apparel Group is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Goldfarb in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, Dominick P. Zarcone purchased $261,876 worth of WillScot Holdings, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $26.19 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Zarcone in the past year. WillScot Holdings is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

GIII
WSC

