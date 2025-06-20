Markets
CNDT

Friday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: CNDT, MMS

June 20, 2025 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Conduent's Director, Harshavardhan V. Agadi, made a $281,000 purchase of CNDT, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.81 a piece. Bargain hunters can snag CNDT even cheaper than Agadi did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2.61 in trading on Friday which is 7.1% below Agadi's purchase price. Conduent is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Raymond B. Ruddy bought $99,962 worth of MAXIMUS, buying 1,435 shares at a cost of $69.66 each. Before this latest buy, Ruddy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $249,395 shares for a cost of $71.46 each. MAXIMUS is trading down about 2.7% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up MMS at a price even lower than Ruddy did, with the stock changing hands as low as $67.25 at last check today which is 3.5% under Ruddy's purchase price.

Friday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: CNDT, MMSVIDEO: Friday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: CNDT, MMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNDT
MMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.