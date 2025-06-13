Markets
Friday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, SJM

June 13, 2025 — 01:58 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NB Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 7,000 shares of NBBK, at a cost of $16.26 each, for a total investment of $113,828. NB Bancorp is trading down about 1.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Campanelli purchased NBBK on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $172,274 at an average of $17.23 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Amin Tarang bought $100,894 worth of J.M. Smucker, buying 1,050 shares at a cost of $96.09 each. Before this latest buy, Amin made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,511 shares for a cost of $114.87 each. J.M. Smucker is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday. So far Amin is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $98.21.

