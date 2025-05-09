Markets
KKR

Friday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: KKR, ONEW

May 09, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, KKR & Co (KKR)'s , Robert W. Scully, made a $1.50M purchase of KKR, buying 13,250 shares at a cost of $113.49 each. Scully was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KKR trading as high as $120.35 in trading on Friday. KKR & Co is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Anthony M. Aisquith bought $890,985 worth of OneWater Marine (ONEW), buying 72,482 shares at a cost of $12.29 each. Before this latest buy, Aisquith made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $215,000 shares at a cost of $21.50 each. OneWater Marine is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. Aisquith was up about 6.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ONEW trading as high as $13.05 in trading on Friday.

Friday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: KKR, ONEWVIDEO: Friday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: KKR, ONEW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
ONEW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.