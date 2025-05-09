Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, KKR & Co (KKR)'s , Robert W. Scully, made a $1.50M purchase of KKR, buying 13,250 shares at a cost of $113.49 each. Scully was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KKR trading as high as $120.35 in trading on Friday. KKR & Co is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Anthony M. Aisquith bought $890,985 worth of OneWater Marine (ONEW), buying 72,482 shares at a cost of $12.29 each. Before this latest buy, Aisquith made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $215,000 shares at a cost of $21.50 each. OneWater Marine is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. Aisquith was up about 6.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ONEW trading as high as $13.05 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: KKR, ONEW

