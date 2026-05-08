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Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: FND, NMM

May 08, 2026 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Floor & Decor Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Paulsen, made a $251,250 purchase of FND, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $50.25 a piece. So far Paulsen is in the green, up about 4.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.70. Floor & Decor Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Paulsen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $301,346 shares for a cost of $60.27 each.

And at Navios Maritime Partners, there was insider buying on Monday, by Angeliki Frangou who purchased 3,500 shares at a cost of $71.62 each, for a total investment of $250,668. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.68M at an average of $69.47 per share. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 5% on the day Friday. So far Frangou is in the green, up about 6.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $75.95.

Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: FND, NMMVIDEO: Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: FND, NMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FND
NMM

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