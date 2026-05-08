As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Floor & Decor Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Paulsen, made a $251,250 purchase of FND, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $50.25 a piece. So far Paulsen is in the green, up about 4.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.70. Floor & Decor Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Paulsen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $301,346 shares for a cost of $60.27 each.

And at Navios Maritime Partners, there was insider buying on Monday, by Angeliki Frangou who purchased 3,500 shares at a cost of $71.62 each, for a total investment of $250,668. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.68M at an average of $69.47 per share. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 5% on the day Friday. So far Frangou is in the green, up about 6.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $75.95.

VIDEO: Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: FND, NMM

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