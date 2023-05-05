News & Insights

Markets
STEL

Friday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: STEL, GD

May 05, 2023 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Stellar Bancorp's Director, Joe Penland Sr., made a $1.72M buy of STEL, purchasing 79,512 shares at a cost of $21.68 a piece. So far Penland Sr. is in the green, up about 5.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.82. Stellar Bancorp is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director Mark Malcolm bought $1.01M worth of General Dynamics, buying 4,700 shares at a cost of $214.47 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Malcolm in the past year. General Dynamics is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up GD even cheaper than Malcolm did, with the stock trading as low as $209.01 at last check today which is 2.5% below Malcolm's purchase price.

Friday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: STEL, GD
VIDEO: Friday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: STEL, GD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STEL
GD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.