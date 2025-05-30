Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Golub Capital BDC, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of GBDC, at a cost of $15.13 each, for a total investment of $91.69M. Golub was up about 0.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBDC trading as high as $15.24 in trading on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $12.69M at an average of $15.62 per share.

And on Wednesday, Yadin Rozov bought $1.2M worth of Core Scientific, buying 110,000 shares at a cost of $10.87 each. Core Scientific Inc is trading down about 1.8% on the day Friday. Investors can buy CORZ at a price even lower than Rozov did, with the stock changing hands as low as $10.46 at last check today -- that's 3.8% under Rozov's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, CORZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.