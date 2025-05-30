Markets
BLDR

Friday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: BLDR, SGHT

May 30, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Builders FirstSource, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of BLDR, for a cost of $109.67 each, for a total investment of $548,350. Bargain hunters can buy BLDR even cheaper than Charles did, with the stock changing hands as low as $106.69 at last check today -- that's 2.7% under Charles's purchase price. Builders FirstSource is trading off about 2% on the day Friday.

And at Sight Sciences, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Staffan Encrantz who purchased 128,189 shares for a cost of $3.52 each, for a trade totaling $451,734. Before this latest buy, Encrantz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.06M shares at a cost of $3.73 a piece. Sight Sciences is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: BLDR, SGHTVIDEO: Friday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: BLDR, SGHT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLDR
SGHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.