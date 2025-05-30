As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Builders FirstSource, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of BLDR, for a cost of $109.67 each, for a total investment of $548,350. Bargain hunters can buy BLDR even cheaper than Charles did, with the stock changing hands as low as $106.69 at last check today -- that's 2.7% under Charles's purchase price. Builders FirstSource is trading off about 2% on the day Friday.

And at Sight Sciences, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Staffan Encrantz who purchased 128,189 shares for a cost of $3.52 each, for a trade totaling $451,734. Before this latest buy, Encrantz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.06M shares at a cost of $3.73 a piece. Sight Sciences is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: BLDR, SGHT

