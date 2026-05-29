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Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: GLOB, DNUT

May 29, 2026 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Globant's Director, Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin, made a $971,838 buy of GLOB, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $38.87 a piece. So far Aguzin is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $40.21. Globant is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Aguzin in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Bernardo Hees bought $768,718 worth of Krispy Kreme, buying 225,077 shares at a cost of $3.42 a piece. Krispy Kreme is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday. So far Hees is in the green, up about 7.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.68.

Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: GLOB, DNUTVIDEO: Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: GLOB, DNUT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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