Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Globant's Director, Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin, made a $971,838 buy of GLOB, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $38.87 a piece. So far Aguzin is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $40.21. Globant is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Aguzin in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Bernardo Hees bought $768,718 worth of Krispy Kreme, buying 225,077 shares at a cost of $3.42 a piece. Krispy Kreme is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday. So far Hees is in the green, up about 7.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.68.

VIDEO: Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: GLOB, DNUT

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