Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: FOUR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Shift4 Payments, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jared Isaacman who bought 39,135 shares at a cost of $64.04 each, for a trade totaling $2.51M. Before this latest buy, Isaacman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $5.76M shares for a cost of $67.09 a piece. Shift4 Payments is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. So far Isaacman is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $66.17.

