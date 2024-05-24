At Shift4 Payments, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jared Isaacman who bought 39,135 shares at a cost of $64.04 each, for a trade totaling $2.51M. Before this latest buy, Isaacman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $5.76M shares for a cost of $67.09 a piece. Shift4 Payments is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. So far Isaacman is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $66.17.
VIDEO: Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: FOUR
