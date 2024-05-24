Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Traeger, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Andrus bought 228,323 shares of COOK, for a cost of $2.18 each, for a total investment of $497,447. Traeger is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Andrus made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $933,006 shares at a cost of $2.35 a piece.

And at Cable One, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Wallace R. Weitz who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $369.98 each, for a trade totaling $369,980. Cable One is trading up about 4.2% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag CABO even cheaper than Weitz did, with shares trading as low as $332.94 at last check today which is 10.0% under Weitz's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: COOK, CABO

