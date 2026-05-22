Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, KBR's Director, Carlos A. Sabater, made a $470,815 purchase of KBR, buying 14,500 shares at a cost of $32.47 a piece. KBR is trading up about 3.7% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased $385,816 worth of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy, purchasing 17,819 shares at a cost of $21.65 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Sharenow in the past twelve months. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy is trading down about 0.8% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: KBR, PDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.