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Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: KBR, PDX

May 22, 2026 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, KBR's Director, Carlos A. Sabater, made a $470,815 purchase of KBR, buying 14,500 shares at a cost of $32.47 a piece. KBR is trading up about 3.7% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased $385,816 worth of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy, purchasing 17,819 shares at a cost of $21.65 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Sharenow in the past twelve months. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy is trading down about 0.8% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: KBR, PDXVIDEO: Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: KBR, PDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

KBR
PDX

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