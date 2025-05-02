Markets
PHIN

Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: PHIN

May 02, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At PHINIA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of PHIN, for a cost of $39.73 each, for a total investment of $397,327. Ericson was up about 8.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PHIN trading as high as $42.97 in trading on Friday. PHINIA Inc is trading up about 3.7% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: PHINVIDEO: Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: PHIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.