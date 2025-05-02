Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Diamond Hill Investment Group's Director, Richard Scott Cooley, made a $124,500 purchase of DHIL, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $124.50 each. So far Cooley is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $132.19. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Cooley purchased DHIL on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $521,073 at an average of $144.18 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Janet S. Pelton bought $106,692 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp, buying 4,253 shares at a cost of $25.09 each. Before this latest buy, Pelton made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $19,437 shares at a cost of $26.02 each. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. So far Pelton is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.10.

VIDEO: Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: DHIL, OVLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.