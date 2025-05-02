Markets
DHIL

Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: DHIL, OVLY

May 02, 2025 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Diamond Hill Investment Group's Director, Richard Scott Cooley, made a $124,500 purchase of DHIL, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $124.50 each. So far Cooley is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $132.19. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Cooley purchased DHIL on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $521,073 at an average of $144.18 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Janet S. Pelton bought $106,692 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp, buying 4,253 shares at a cost of $25.09 each. Before this latest buy, Pelton made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $19,437 shares at a cost of $26.02 each. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. So far Pelton is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.10.

Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: DHIL, OVLYVIDEO: Friday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: DHIL, OVLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DHIL
OVLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.