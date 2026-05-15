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Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: POOL, LODE

May 15, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pool, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of POOL, for a cost of $175.95 each, for a total investment of $1.76M. Pool is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Perez purchased POOL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $4.02M at an average of $200.75 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Steven Yu-tsung Pei purchased $1.44M worth of Comstock, purchasing 424,559 shares at a cost of $3.38 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pei in the past year. Comstock is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday. Pei was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LODE trading as high as $3.59 at last check today.

Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: POOL, LODEVIDEO: Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: POOL, LODE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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POOL
LODE

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