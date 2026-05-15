Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pool, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of POOL, for a cost of $175.95 each, for a total investment of $1.76M. Pool is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Perez purchased POOL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $4.02M at an average of $200.75 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Steven Yu-tsung Pei purchased $1.44M worth of Comstock, purchasing 424,559 shares at a cost of $3.38 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pei in the past year. Comstock is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday. Pei was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LODE trading as high as $3.59 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: POOL, LODE

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