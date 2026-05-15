As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Joint's , Charles E. Jobson, made a $1.27M purchase of JYNT, buying 148,051 shares at a cost of $8.57 a piece. Bargain hunters can buy JYNT at a price even lower than Jobson did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.26 in trading on Friday which is 3.6% below Jobson's purchase price. Joint Corp is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Jobson purchased JYNT at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $707,815 at an average of $8.82 per share.

And at Accel Entertainment, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Bruce D. Wardinski who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $11.55 each, for a trade totaling $577,500. Accel Entertainment Inc is trading down about 1.4% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: JYNT, ACEL

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