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JYNT

Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: JYNT, ACEL

May 15, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Joint's , Charles E. Jobson, made a $1.27M purchase of JYNT, buying 148,051 shares at a cost of $8.57 a piece. Bargain hunters can buy JYNT at a price even lower than Jobson did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.26 in trading on Friday which is 3.6% below Jobson's purchase price. Joint Corp is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Jobson purchased JYNT at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $707,815 at an average of $8.82 per share.

And at Accel Entertainment, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Bruce D. Wardinski who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $11.55 each, for a trade totaling $577,500. Accel Entertainment Inc is trading down about 1.4% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: JYNT, ACELVIDEO: Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: JYNT, ACEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

JYNT
ACEL

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