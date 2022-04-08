Friday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: THO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Tuesday, Thor Industries' Director, James L. Ziemer, made a $805,295 buy of THO, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $80.53 each. So far Ziemer is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $83.28. Thor Industries, is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ziemer in the past year.
