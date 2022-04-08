Markets
THO

Friday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: THO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Thor Industries' Director, James L. Ziemer, made a $805,295 buy of THO, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $80.53 each. So far Ziemer is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $83.28. Thor Industries, is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ziemer in the past year.

Friday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: THO
VIDEO: Friday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: THO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular