As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dollar Tree, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 7,500 shares of DLTR, for a cost of $69.44 each, for a total investment of $520,822. Bargain hunters are able to grab DLTR even cheaper than Douglas III did, with shares changing hands as low as $61.87 at last check today which is 10.9% under Douglas III's purchase price. Dollar Tree is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Douglas III in the past year.

And at Agilon Health, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey A. Schwaneke who purchased 22,300 shares for a cost of $11.22 each, for a trade totaling $250,206. This buy marks the first one filed by Schwaneke in the past twelve months. Agilon Health is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag AGL even cheaper than Schwaneke did, with shares trading as low as $3.89 in trading on Friday which is 65.3% under Schwaneke's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 4/4 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, AGL

