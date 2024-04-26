News & Insights

Markets
MSCI

Friday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: MSCI, ABEO

April 26, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MSCI (MSCI), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of MSCI, at a cost of $465.92 each, for a total investment of $6.06M. MSCI is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fernandez in the past year.

And at Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), there was insider buying on Thursday, by SVP, General Counsel Brendan M. O'malley who bought 8,600 shares for a cost of $3.24 each, for a total investment of $27,864. Before this latest buy, O'malley made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $11,400 shares at a cost of $3.80 a piece. Abeona Therapeutics is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday.

Friday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: MSCI, ABEOVIDEO: Friday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: MSCI, ABEO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSCI
ABEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.