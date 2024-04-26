Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MSCI (MSCI), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of MSCI, at a cost of $465.92 each, for a total investment of $6.06M. MSCI is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fernandez in the past year.

And at Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), there was insider buying on Thursday, by SVP, General Counsel Brendan M. O'malley who bought 8,600 shares for a cost of $3.24 each, for a total investment of $27,864. Before this latest buy, O'malley made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $11,400 shares at a cost of $3.80 a piece. Abeona Therapeutics is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: MSCI, ABEO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.