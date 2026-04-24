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Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, TNL

April 24, 2026 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Simply Good Foods, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director James M. Kilts bought 80,000 shares of SMPL, for a cost of $12.39 each, for a total investment of $991,480. So far Kilts is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.06. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kilts in the past twelve months.

And at Travel + Leisure, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer Erik D. Hoag who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $65.67 each, for a total investment of $65,670. This buy marks the first one filed by Hoag in the past year. Travel + Leisure is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, TNLVIDEO: Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, TNL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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SMPL
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