Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Simply Good Foods, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director James M. Kilts bought 80,000 shares of SMPL, for a cost of $12.39 each, for a total investment of $991,480. So far Kilts is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.06. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kilts in the past twelve months.

And at Travel + Leisure, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer Erik D. Hoag who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $65.67 each, for a total investment of $65,670. This buy marks the first one filed by Hoag in the past year. Travel + Leisure is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, TNL

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