Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bank First, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Todd A. Sprang purchased 450 shares of BFC, for a cost of $138.96 each, for a total investment of $62,532. Sprang was up about 4.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BFC trading as high as $144.50 at last check today. Bank First is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, President Amir F. Heshmatpour purchased $49,000 worth of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $4.90 each. Before this latest buy, Heshmatpour purchased NTHI on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $469,008 at an average of $5.86 per share. NeOnc Technologies Holdings is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: BFC, NTHI

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