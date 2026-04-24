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Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: BFC, NTHI

April 24, 2026 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bank First, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Todd A. Sprang purchased 450 shares of BFC, for a cost of $138.96 each, for a total investment of $62,532. Sprang was up about 4.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BFC trading as high as $144.50 at last check today. Bank First is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, President Amir F. Heshmatpour purchased $49,000 worth of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $4.90 each. Before this latest buy, Heshmatpour purchased NTHI on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $469,008 at an average of $5.86 per share. NeOnc Technologies Holdings is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday.

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: BFC, NTHIVIDEO: Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: BFC, NTHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BFC
NTHI

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