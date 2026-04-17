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BORR

Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: BORR, GLOO

April 17, 2026 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Borr Drilling's Director, Tor Olav Troim, made a $2.79M buy of BORR, purchasing 500,000 shares at a cost of $5.58 each. Investors are able to snag BORR at a price even lower than Troim did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.27 in trading on Friday which is 5.6% below Troim's purchase price. Borr Drilling is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Troim made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.6M shares at a cost of $5.20 each.

And also on Thursday, See Remarks Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased $264,635 worth of Gloo Holdings, purchasing 36,653 shares at a cost of $7.22 a piece. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1M shares at a cost of $8.00 each. Gloo Holdings is trading up about 7.4% on the day Friday. So far Gelsinger is in the green, up about 10.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.00.

Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: BORR, GLOOVIDEO: Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: BORR, GLOO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BORR
GLOO

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