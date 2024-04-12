Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Atossa Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of ATOS, for a cost of $1.77 each, for a total investment of $44,250. Atossa Therapeutics is trading down about 3.4% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Finn in the past twelve months.

And at Entrada Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Peter S. Kim who bought 2,600 shares for a cost of $13.57 each, for a trade totaling $35,290. Before this latest buy, Kim bought TRDA on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $178,671 at an average of $13.44 per share. Entrada Therapeutics is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Investors can pick up TRDA at a price even lower than Kim did, with the stock trading as low as $13.01 at last check today -- that's 4.1% below Kim's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: ATOS, TRDA

