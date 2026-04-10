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Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: CNXC, ALT

April 10, 2026 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Concentrix Corp (CNXC)'s Chief Financial Officer, Andre S. Valentine, made a $69,869 buy of CNXC, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $27.95 each. Valentine was up about 7.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CNXC trading as high as $29.94 at last check today. Concentrix Corp is trading off about 1% on the day Friday.

And at Altimmune (ALT), there was insider buying on Monday, by John Gill who purchased 9,200 shares for a cost of $3.41 each, for a trade totaling $31,350. Before this latest buy, Gill made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $51,250 shares for a cost of $4.10 a piece. Altimmune is trading down about 4.2% on the day Friday.

Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: CNXC, ALTVIDEO: Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: CNXC, ALT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CNXC
ALT

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