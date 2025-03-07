As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Walker & Dunlop, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of WD, for a cost of $86.21 each, for a total investment of $1.51M. Walker was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WD trading as high as $87.61 at last check today. Walker & Dunlop is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Director Kevin O'byrne purchased $522,833 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances, purchasing 6,500 shares at a cost of $80.44 a piece. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. O'byrne was up about 3.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IFF trading as high as $83.30 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: WD, IFF

