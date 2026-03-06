As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let\'s look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GeneDx Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Keith A. Meister purchased 169,521 shares of WGS, for a cost of $79.40 each, for a total investment of $13.46M. Meister was up about 8.4% on the buy at the high point of today\'s trading session, with WGS trading as high as $86.10 in trading on Friday. GeneDx Holdings is trading up about 3.9% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Meister in the past year.

And at KKR, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Timothy R. Barakett who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $94.47 each, for a total investment of $4.72M. Before this latest buy, Barakett purchased KKR on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $9.37M at an average of $110.28 per share. KKR is trading off about 6.2% on the day Friday. Investors are able to bag KKR even cheaper than Barakett did, with shares changing hands as low as $89.11 in trading on Friday which is 5.7% under Barakett\'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: WGS, KKR

