Friday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: SLRC, ELV

March 06, 2026 — 02:25 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Slr Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Michael S. Gross bought 104,819 shares of SLRC, at a cost of $14.74 each, for a total investment of $1.55M. Investors are able to snag SLRC even cheaper than Gross did, with shares trading as low as $14.34 in trading on Friday -- that's 2.7% under Gross's purchase price. Slr Investment is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gross in the past twelve months.

And at Elevance Health, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Steven H. Collis who bought 3,000 shares at a cost of $289.84 each, for a total investment of $869,520. Elevance Health is trading off about 0.7% on the day Friday. Investors can snag ELV at a price even lower than Collis did, with the stock trading as low as $281.50 in trading on Friday which is 2.9% under Collis's purchase price.

