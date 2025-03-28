Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Akero Therapeutics', G. Walmsley Graham, made a $8.79M buy of AKRO, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $43.94 a piece. Akero Therapeutics is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Graham made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $9.6M shares for a cost of $48.00 each.

VIDEO: Friday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: AKRO

