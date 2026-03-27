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GLBS

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, UUU

March 27, 2026 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Globus Maritime's Director, Georgios Feidakis, made a $141,300 buy of GLBS, purchasing 80,032 shares at a cost of $1.77 each. So far Feidakis is in the green, up about 13.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.01. Globus Maritime is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Feidakis made one other purchase in the past year, buying $19,980 shares for a cost of $1.80 each.

And on Wednesday, Milton C. Ault III purchased $90,800 worth of Universal Safety Products, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $6.05 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ault III purchased UUU at 24 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.28M at an average of $5.47 per share. Universal Safety Products is trading down about 2.5% on the day Friday.

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, UUUVIDEO: Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, UUU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GLBS
UUU

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