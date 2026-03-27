Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Globus Maritime's Director, Georgios Feidakis, made a $141,300 buy of GLBS, purchasing 80,032 shares at a cost of $1.77 each. So far Feidakis is in the green, up about 13.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.01. Globus Maritime is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Feidakis made one other purchase in the past year, buying $19,980 shares for a cost of $1.80 each.

And on Wednesday, Milton C. Ault III purchased $90,800 worth of Universal Safety Products, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $6.05 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ault III purchased UUU at 24 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.28M at an average of $5.47 per share. Universal Safety Products is trading down about 2.5% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GLBS, UUU

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