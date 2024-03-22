As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Delcath Systems, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 26,882 shares of DCTH, at a cost of $3.72 each, for a total investment of $100,001. So far Salamon is in the green, up about 27.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.74. Delcath Systems is trading down about 2.7% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Director Hongbo Lu purchased $82,990 worth of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $27.66 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Lu in the past twelve months. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 2.1% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: DCTH, ARWR

