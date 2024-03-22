Friday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: CIO, GLO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, City Office REIT's , Michael Mazan, made a $164,771 purchase of CIO, buying 39,000 shares at a cost of $4.22 each. So far Mazan is in the green, up about 20.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.07. City Office REIT is trading down about 1% on the day Friday.

And at Clough Global Opportunities Fund, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Charles Clough Jr. who bought 20,000 shares for a cost of $5.01 each, for a total investment of $100,200. Before this latest buy, Clough Jr. purchased GLO on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $394,640 at an average of $4.93 per share. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is trading trading flat on the day Friday. So far Clough Jr. is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.11.

