Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Insperity, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 201,987 shares of NSP, for a cost of $23.21 each, for a total investment of $4.69M. So far Sarvadi is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.39. Insperity is trading up about 10.8% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, G. Leonard Baker Jr. purchased $3.31M worth of Corcept Therapeutics, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $33.14 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Baker Jr. in the past year. Corcept Therapeutics is trading up about 4.7% on the day Friday. So far Baker Jr. is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $36.25.

VIDEO: Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: NSP, CORT

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