As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Ares Management's Director, Ashish Bhutani, made a $1.41M purchase of ARES, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $141.33 a piece. So far Bhutani is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $144.18. Ares Management is trading up about 2.4% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Scott Peyree bought $1.38M worth of LendingTree, buying 32,057 shares at a cost of $42.91 a piece. LendingTree Inc is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. So far Peyree is in the green, up about 12.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $48.21.

VIDEO: Friday 3/14 Insider Buying Report: ARES, TREE

