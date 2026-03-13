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Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: LOAR, KRRO

March 13, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Loar Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Charles R. Dirkson bought 44,000 shares of LOAR, at a cost of $67.45 each, for a total investment of $2.97M. Investors are able to bag LOAR even cheaper than Charles did, with shares changing hands as low as $62.98 at last check today -- that's 6.6% below Dirkson's purchase price. Loar Holdings is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Dirkson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2.97M shares for a cost of $67.45 a piece.

And at Korro Bio, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Rick Yang who bought 207,100 shares for a cost of $11.11 each, for a total investment of $2.30M. Korro Bio Inc is trading up about 11.1% on the day Friday. Yang was up about 33.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KRRO trading as high as $14.79 in trading on Friday.

Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: LOAR, KRROVIDEO: Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: LOAR, KRRO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LOAR
KRRO

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