Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Loar Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Charles R. Dirkson bought 44,000 shares of LOAR, at a cost of $67.45 each, for a total investment of $2.97M. Investors are able to bag LOAR even cheaper than Charles did, with shares changing hands as low as $62.98 at last check today -- that's 6.6% below Dirkson's purchase price. Loar Holdings is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Dirkson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2.97M shares for a cost of $67.45 a piece.

And at Korro Bio, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Rick Yang who bought 207,100 shares for a cost of $11.11 each, for a total investment of $2.30M. Korro Bio Inc is trading up about 11.1% on the day Friday. Yang was up about 33.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KRRO trading as high as $14.79 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: LOAR, KRRO

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