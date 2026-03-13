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Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: AHCO, KOS

March 13, 2026 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, AdaptHealth's , Richard M. Cashin Jr., made a $19.91M buy of AHCO, purchasing 2,046,691 shares at a cost of $9.73 a piece. So far Cashin Jr. is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.46. AdaptHealth is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday.

And at Kosmos Energy, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi who purchased 3,157,895 shares for a cost of $1.90 each, for a trade totaling $6M. Kosmos Energy is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. Ogunlesi was up about 24.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KOS trading as high as $2.36 at last check today.

Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: AHCO, KOSVIDEO: Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: AHCO, KOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AHCO
KOS

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