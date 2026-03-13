Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, AdaptHealth's , Richard M. Cashin Jr., made a $19.91M buy of AHCO, purchasing 2,046,691 shares at a cost of $9.73 a piece. So far Cashin Jr. is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.46. AdaptHealth is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday.

And at Kosmos Energy, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi who purchased 3,157,895 shares for a cost of $1.90 each, for a trade totaling $6M. Kosmos Energy is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. Ogunlesi was up about 24.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KOS trading as high as $2.36 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: AHCO, KOS

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